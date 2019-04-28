Services
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:15 PM
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Piedmont - Ross Davis "Dave" Rothell Jr., 80, husband of Patricia "Pat" Singleton Rothell, of Piedmont, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Born in Toccoa, GA, he was the son of the late Ross Davis Rothell Sr. and Zoie Holden Rothell.

A graduate of Clemson University, Mr. Rothell also served in the United States Air Force. He retired as a supervisor with Amoco. He was a member of Augusta Heights Baptist Church for 50 years where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and chair of multiple committees. His hobbies included fishing, wood carving and Clemson Athletics.

In addition to his loving wife of 62 years, he is survived by a son, Brad Rothell (Lori); two grandchildren, Ross Rothell and Stu Rothell; and two sisters, Melinda Rothell Nash (John), and Freda Rothell Gummerson (Gary).

The visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at Augusta Heights Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 3:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 28, 2019
