Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Berea First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Lazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Lazar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ross Lazar Obituary
Ross Lazar

Greenville - Ross Lazar, 75, husband of Mary Lazar, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Marion and Cleo Day Lazar.

Mr. Lazar was a member of Sam Poe Masonic Lodge and Berea First Baptist Church, where he was dedicated to the Harold Batson Sunday School class. He enjoyed camping with his family.

In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, he is survived by one daughter, Chippie Donelan (Patrick); one son, Andy Lazar (Beth); and four grandchildren, Eleta Donelan, Reed Donelan, Drew Lazar and Tiffany Lazar.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Berea First Baptist Church.

Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery, West.

Memorials may be made to Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now