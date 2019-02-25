Ross Lazar



Greenville - Ross Lazar, 75, husband of Mary Lazar, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.



Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Marion and Cleo Day Lazar.



Mr. Lazar was a member of Sam Poe Masonic Lodge and Berea First Baptist Church, where he was dedicated to the Harold Batson Sunday School class. He enjoyed camping with his family.



In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, he is survived by one daughter, Chippie Donelan (Patrick); one son, Andy Lazar (Beth); and four grandchildren, Eleta Donelan, Reed Donelan, Drew Lazar and Tiffany Lazar.



A visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Berea First Baptist Church.



Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery, West.



Memorials may be made to Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29617.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 25, 2019