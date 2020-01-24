Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Roxie Ann Lollis Obituary
Greenville - Roxie Ann Lollis, 88, widow of Joseph Lollis, of Greenville, died Friday, January 24, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Margaret Roach Chambers.

Mrs. Lollis was a member of Russell Community Church.

Roxie is survived by a daughter, Janice Richardson (Donald); a son, Joe Lollis (Lisa); two grandchildren, Roger Richardson and Sharon Richardson Moore; two great grandsons, Evan and Grady Moore; great granddaughter Lucy Moore.

In addition to her loving husband of 66 years, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ardie Rogers and Edna Aiken; brothers, Samuel Chambers and John Chambers.

The visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Russell Community Church, 31 Calhoun Avenue, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
