Roy C. Southerlin
Dunnellon, FL - Roy C. Southerlin , 87, of Rainbow Springs, Dunnellon, Fl, passed away April 22, 2019 as a result of a recent car accident.
Roy is survived by Joyce, his wife of 64 years, sons Bo (Karen) Oak Creek, WI, Russ (Kelly) Castle Rock, CO, daughters Sheila Edwards (Tom) Fredricksburg, VA, and Candace, New Port Richey, FL. He is also survived by sisters, Edna Hawkins Marietta, SC, and Estelle Looper, Greenville, SC, niece Jo Henson (Rev Maurice Henson), Marietta, SC, nephew Dale Looper (Lynn), Travelers Rest, SC, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and deceased grandson Alexander Edwards.
Roy was born the third child and only son to the late Luna and Eueine Southerlin in 1931. He proudly graduated from Clemson University with a BS degree. He was the school mascot and member of the Army ROTC program. It was recently published that Roy was the oldest living mascot for Clemson and is mentioned in a book about Clemson Tiger lore. Roy was an army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was also a Mason.
Roy was a sales engineer and entrepreneur. He also enjoyed a challenge, obtaining his private pilot license in the 70s and an avid golfer in his later years. He worked crossword puzzles every day.
A memorial service will be held on June 6th 2019 at the former Rainbow Springs Golf and Country Club, 19330 SW 83 Place Road, Dunnellon FL 33432, Upstairs banquet room at 1:30pm.
Published in The Greenville News on May 11, 2019