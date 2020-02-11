|
Roy Dean Satterfield
Greenville - Roy Dean Satterfield, 91, of Greenville, husband of the late Ola Mae Satterfield for seventy years, died Monday,February 10, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Moss and Irene Taylor Satterfield.
Mr. Satterfield served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a former Commissioner for the Berea Fire Department. He was also a member of Berea First Baptist Church where he served in many leadership positions. He was active in the Gideons International. Mr Satterfield owned and operated Satterfield Realty Company.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was the youngest of thirteen children, all of whom have preceded him in death.
The visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. A private burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 109 Laurens Road, Building 1A, Greenville, SC 29607
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020