1/
Roy Farrell Cassell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Farrell Cassell

Inman - Roy Farrell Cassell, 84, of Inman, SC passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Loretta Johnston Cassell.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.

Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Sal Barone and Rev. David Blalock. Interment will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to The Encouraging Word, First Baptist Church, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.

E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.

Eggers Funeral Home is located at 195 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 24, 2020
He was a very well educated gentleman and a great friend to have. I enjoyed being in the Sunday School connection class with Roy and Loretta. I know he will be missed. I also attended the joy group meetings with them at Boiling Spgs. First Bap.
Brenda Joyce Washington
Friend
September 24, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy for your loss. With Love and prayers. Mr & Mrs Gonzalo Sandoval and Family.
Gonzalo Sandoval
Friend
September 24, 2020
Sending our Love and Prayers. With deepest sympathy. We with allows remember the nice visits we had in South Carolina, Florida and Maryland and Uncle Farrell’s love of baseball (Atlanta Braves) and Football (Clemson Tigers). May he Rest In Peace with our Heavenly Father.
Greg & Gloria Sutton
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved