|
|
Rev. Roy G. Ryan, Jr.
Laurens - Rev. Roy Garlington Ryan, Jr., 91, widower of Dorothy Paulk Ryan, passed away March 16, 2019.
A native of Augusta, Georgia, son of the late Roy Garlington Ryan, Sr. and Theresa Harley Ryan, he was a retired Southern Baptist minister having served several churches in South Carolina over 42 years. He was a former member of Taylors First Baptist Church and a member of Laurens First Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Teresa R. Lasher (Mike) of Bahama, North Carolina and Elizabeth Chapman (Doug) of Taylors; a son, Clayton Ryan of Asheville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Ryan Lasher Guier (Thomas), Stephen Lasher, John Lasher, Kelley Chapman and Ashley Chapman; and two great-grandchildren, Wade Thomas Guier and Violet Grace Guier.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Martha Franks Retirement Community, conducted by Dr. Lawton Neely, Dr. Jimmie Harley and Rev. Rickey Letson. Inurnment will be held in Taylors First Baptist Church Columbarium at a later date.
Visitation will be held after the service at Martha Franks Retirement Community.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Martha Franks Retirement Community, Helping Seniors Thrive, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, South Carolina 29360.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019