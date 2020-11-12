1/1
Roy Hudson Jr.
Roy Hudson, Jr

Greenville - Roy Oliver Hudson, Jr., 85, of Greenville, widower of the late Patricia Moore Hudson, passed away, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Roy Oliver Hudson, Sr. and Mary Cornelia Rogers Hudson. Mr. Hudson Served in the US Army, retired from AT&T, and was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church.

Surviving are one daughter: Christy Cisson (Travis); one sister: Patricia Tyson (Albert); two grandchildren: Jessica Miller (Robert) and Brianna Hudson; and two great-grandchildren: Chance and Zoey.

Along with his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Connie Hester.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Reedy River Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Reedy River Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Reedy River Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Reedy River Baptist Church, 871 Bypass 25 North, Greenville, SC 29617.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
