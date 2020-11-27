Roy Norman Taylor, Jr.
West Columbia - Mr. Roy Norman Taylor, Jr., 92, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Still Hopes Retirement Community. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Laura McLean Taylor.
Born on June 10, 1928 in Hamlet, NC, Roy, the only child of the late Sarah Whitlock Taylor and Roy Norman Taylor, lived most of his early years in Spartanburg, SC where he graduated from Spartanburg High School. In 1949, he graduated from Clemson College with a B.S. Degree in Textile Engineering and entered the army, advancing to the rank of first lieutenant. Stationed primarily at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, Roy served as company commander for the Second Division Army Corp of Engineers in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
After the war, Roy worked for Shell Oil Co as a Sales Representative in Charlotte and moved to Greenville, SC in 1955 where he joined the New York based Robert Gair packaging firm—initiating a lifelong career in the corrugated packaging industry. A skilled salesman and manager, Roy advanced within the ranks of Gair, which eventually became the Continental Can Company. His career promotions at Continental Can led him and his family to Atlanta, GA in 1961, Chicago, IL in 1966 and eventually Columbia, SC in 1969 where they permanently settled. Roy's career was one of extraordinary achievement, culminating in 1980 with the start of his own corrugated packaging plant in West Columbia, partnering with Summit Container Corporation of Richmond, VA. Under his leadership, the company experienced exponential growth, expanding to a new facility in Lexington, SC. Through a series of successful corporate mergers which included Inland Container Corporation and Time Inc., the packaging plant in Lexington eventually became the present-day International Paper Company facility—one of the largest packaging plants in the South. At the time of his retirement in 1993, Roy led operations in both Lexington and Rock Hill, SC.
Roy was a member of the Board of Directors of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Southeast Region of the Fiber Box Association and a member of the Lexington Hospital Health Education Board. He was also a member of Forest Lake Club, The Palmetto Club, The Camellia Ball and The HoBo's Golf Group. In addition to his career, those who knew Roy will remember his passion for family, friends, golf, Clemson University and his church. A long-time member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Roy was helpful in the creation of the Memorial Garden and the Christian Life Center.
Other than his wife, Roy is survived by three sons, Dr. Roy Norman Taylor, III (Judy) of Rock Hill, SC, Dr. Spence McLean Taylor (Marie) of Greenville, SC, John Avriett Taylor (Lisa) of Florence, SC and a daughter, Anne Taylor Sims (Lana) of Columbia, SC.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Robert Norman Taylor (Callie), Brooks Taylor Ferguson (Lee), Michael Pierce Taylor (Amanda), David Mason Taylor (Jenna), Jonathan Coles Taylor, Anne Green Taylor Buckner (Graham), Laura Taylor Warman (Joe), Frances Marie Taylor, Spence McLean Taylor, Jr, John "Jay" Avriett Taylor, Jr (Julia), Sarah Browning Taylor, Whitlock "Whit" McTeer Taylor, Lana Hancock Sims, IV (Maggie), Marion McLean Taylor (Kelli), Virginia "Ginny" Sims Magrath (Richard) and 13 great grandchildren.
We would like to thank the many caregivers from Solutions for Living at Home including Geraldine, Janafer, Lisa, Myrthis, Myesha and Hannah and also Freia from Prisma Health Hospice for their loving care.
A private memorial service and burial will be held at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Clemson University, 110 Daniel Dr. Clemson, SC 29631 to the Roy N Taylor Family Scholarship Endowment, Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Rd. Columbia, SC 29204, Still Hopes Retirement Community, 1 Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29163 or Project HOPE Foundation (Autism Services), 2131 Woodruff Rd. Suite2100-358 Greenville, SC 29607 or online ProjectHopeSC.org
Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.