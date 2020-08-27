1/
Ruby Davidson Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Davidson Jones

Greer - Ruby Lee Davidson Jones, 96, widow of Raburn Orin Jones, S/MSGT U.S.A.F., Ret., passed away August 27, 2020.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Lee Jackson and Maude Dobbins Davidson, she was a homemaker and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Jackie Lee Jones (Marsha) of Greenville; a daughter, Carole Anne Hull (Richard) of Westminster, Colorado; and three grandchildren, Jenna Steele, Jennifer Jones and Stephanie Mallory.

A private graveside will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved