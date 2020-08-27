Ruby Davidson Jones
Greer - Ruby Lee Davidson Jones, 96, widow of Raburn Orin Jones, S/MSGT U.S.A.F., Ret., passed away August 27, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Lee Jackson and Maude Dobbins Davidson, she was a homemaker and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Jackie Lee Jones (Marsha) of Greenville; a daughter, Carole Anne Hull (Richard) of Westminster, Colorado; and three grandchildren, Jenna Steele, Jennifer Jones and Stephanie Mallory.
A private graveside will be held.
