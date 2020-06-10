Ruby G. Perry
Ruby G. Perry

Travelers Rest, SC 29690 - Ruby Gosnell Perry, 85, of Travelers Rest, wife of the late Thomas Franklin Perry, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenville County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Pinkney G. and Cora Pittman Gosnell. Mrs. Perry retired from Emb-Tex after 25 ½ years; she was a member of the Heavenly Way Singers and a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Surviving are her three children, Sheree Southerlin, Thomas F. Perry, Jr. (Dale) and Michael Steve Perry; her 3 grandchildren, Steven Eugene Perry, Christy Bo Burns and Nicole Southerlin; 3 great grandchildren, Matthew Steve Perry, Logan Perry and Elaine Perry; 4 great great grandchildren, Harley Burns, J.T., MacKenzie and Bailey Burns and her brother, Theo Gosnell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Friday morning in The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow in Mountain View memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 PM Thursday evening at The Howze Mortuary.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest , SC is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
