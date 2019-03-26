|
Ruby Joyce Ried
Greenville - Ruby Joyce Ried, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away at age 85 on March 24, 2019.
Joyce was a long-time resident of Greenville, SC and member of the Edwards Road Baptist Church.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, John Earl Ried, Jr in 1993.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Martin and Robert; daughter, Debbie; honorary daughter, Marlou; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mackey Mortuary, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. The funeral service, officiated by Jim Williams, is on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m., Edwards Road Baptist Church,1050 Edwards Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to Blue Ridge Ministries, www.blue ridgeministries.com/donate or mailed to Blue Ridge Ministries PO Box 24105 Greenville, SC 29616.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019