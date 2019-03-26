Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Road Baptist Church,
Edwards Road,
Greenville, SC
Ruby Joyce Ried Obituary
Ruby Joyce Ried

Greenville - Ruby Joyce Ried, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away at age 85 on March 24, 2019.

Joyce was a long-time resident of Greenville, SC and member of the Edwards Road Baptist Church.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, John Earl Ried, Jr in 1993.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Martin and Robert; daughter, Debbie; honorary daughter, Marlou; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mackey Mortuary, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. The funeral service, officiated by Jim Williams, is on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m., Edwards Road Baptist Church,1050 Edwards Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to Blue Ridge Ministries, www.blue ridgeministries.com/donate or mailed to Blue Ridge Ministries PO Box 24105 Greenville, SC 29616.

Online obituary and guest registry at www.mack eymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019
