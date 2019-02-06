|
Ruby Lewis
Greenville - Ruby Elizabeth Ellison Lewis passed away on Tuesday, February 05, 2019 at Shepherd's care Assisted Living at the age of 98.
Mrs. Lewis was the daughter of the late William David and Ella Looper Ellison. She was also predeceased by her husband of 36 years, James Earl Lewis; her brother, J.D.; and sister, Ruth Ellison Davis.
She is survived by sisters-in-law, Jean Ellison and Bernice Haynes; brother-in-law, Carl Lewis; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lewis joined Taylors First Baptist Church in 1942 and has been a member there for 77 years. She lived with her nephew and his wife, Ellis and Marie Davis, in Easley SC and attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church until she moved to Shepherd's Care in 2015. Mrs. Lewis attended Taylors High School and graduated from Winthrop College. She began a banking career in 1941 with SC National Bank and retired after 38 years of service. Mrs. Lewis had the honor of being the first Certified Professional Secretary in Upstate South Carolina in 1958.
The family would like to thank the staff of Shepherd's Care.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM at Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Paul Turner.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1623 Hester Store Rd., Easley, SC 29640.
