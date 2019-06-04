Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Travelers Rest - Ruby Lynn Hamby, 84, widow of Jessie James Hamby, of Travelers Rest, passed away, Monday, June 3, 2019.

She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and trips to Pigeon Forge.

Ruby is survived by a son, Rickey Hamby (Joye); a daughter, Debbie Terrell (Jimmy); four grandchildren, Robbie Hamby (Ashley), Eric Terrell (Jennifer), Jessie Mawyer (Justin), and Adam Hamby; five great grandchildren, Austyn and Jordyn Hamby, Addison and Bryson Terrell, and Cheyenne Mawyer.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019
