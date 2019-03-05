Services
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Edwards Road Baptist Church
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Edwards Road Baptist Church
Ruby Spitzer


Taylors - Mrs. Ruby "Katy" Waldrop Spitzer, 90 years old, of Taylors, South Carolina, went home to her heavenly father on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Katy was born in Laurens, South Carolina on March, 14, 1928. She was the valedictorian at

Fairforest High School in Spartanburg, where she met her husband, Norva Eugene Spitzer. Katy worked at Northwood Middle School for 43 years, starting in 1969.

Katy was among the original 13 charter members of Edwards Road Baptist Church where she served in the Children's ministry until 2014.

Katy is survived by her four children, Norva Eugene Spitzer, Jr. (Kerry), Sandra Pike (Phil), Celia Brookshire (Mike), Jeffrey Spitzer (Lisa), twelve grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Bonnie Farmer, Katy's long-time friend and loving caregiver, for her many years of friendship and faithful care.

Services will be held at Edwards Road Baptist Church at 2:30pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 with Rev. Aaron Rayburn officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1pm until 2:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions be made to the Edwards Road Baptist Church Children's Ministry.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., online tributes at

mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 5, 2019
