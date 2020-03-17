|
Ruby T. Waddell
Taylors - Ruby Lee Taylor Waddell, 97, widow of William H. Waddell, passed away March 16, 2020.
A native of Taylors, daughter of Francis Marion and Leila Boling Taylor, she was a retired employee of Greenville County Schools, volunteered for many years at Grady Hipp Nursing Home, American Red Cross and Shriner's Hospital for Children, and was a member of Lee Road Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Randy Waddell (Joan) and Larry Waddell of Greenville; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Waddell was predeceased by two brothers, Frank Taylor and William Taylor and three sisters, Myrtle Alewine, Mary Woods and Louise Brown.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at Lee Road Baptist Church at a later date.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lee Road Baptist Church, 1503 E. Lee Road, Taylors, SC 29687 or Meals on Wheels of Greenville, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020