Ruby Wilson McCarter
Greer - Ruby Wilson McCarter, 98, widow of J.W. "Cotton" McCarter, passed away September 29, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Tureen Newell and Irene Hawkins Wilson.
After marrying Cotton, they were able to travel the world and live in many places such as the Philippines, Hawaii, and several places across the United States. She attended Furman University and Draughn's Business School. After settling back in Greer, she became an active member of Fairview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and enjoyed being involved with the library and the missions programs. Ruby worked at the Greenville County Courthouse until she retired and then volunteered with Greer Community Ministries for many years. Still driving at 97 years of age, her greatest pleasure was taking flowers to the "older" ladies in the church. She loved to shop, go on trips to the beach, play scrabble with friends, coordinate family celebrations, and she especially loved eating out at different restaurants. Ruby lived her life to the fullest based on her faith in God and love of family.
Surviving are her daughter, Marina Cobb (Alex) of Winterville, Georgia; granddaughter, Emily Harrison (Jason); grandson, Zachary Ford; two sisters, Mildred Farr and Velma Hayes; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by one daughter, Sandra Gladys McCarter.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Steve Evans, Dr. Eddie Leopard and Dr. Bob Atwell. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Honorary escort will be the Caring Sunday School Class of Fairview Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Tuesday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 1, 2019