Rubye Roberta Teague
Greenville - Rubye Roberta Teague, 92, of Greenville, died August 30, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Mamie Milam Teague.
In her words, an aura of serenity and gentleness surrounds Rubye Teague. Though she has dealt with many challenges, she seems at peace in the moment. The yard of her new condo is in bloom, and the organic sense continues inside with the use of natural colors and materials. Her walls are filled with books, art, and family photos. A small Buddhist shrine, spare and beautiful in its simplicity, blends into the many wooden pieces. Its doors open to a calligraphy prayer scroll. There are collections of handwoven baskets, large shells, a Mexican bark painting, and a Remington glass etching. There is evidence everywhere of a life filled with intellectual and international flavors and a love of its roots.
Rubye grew up north of Laurens on a 73-acre farm which had 17 acres of ponds. She speaks fondly of her childhood at the 'home place'. She is the eldest of five girls born within seven years of each other, and one boy born five years later. Her mother worked at home raising the family. Her father had a grading contractor business, was elected County Supervisor, and ran a country store in retirement. Rubye's grandparents lived nearby on a farm filled with fruit and nut trees. Her childhood was marked by happiness and the beauty of these places.
In her teens, Rubye couldn't relate to the non-inclusive message of her rural church. She began a lifelong interest in other religions after reading "The Wisdom Tree". After attending local schools, she spent a year at Pfeiffer Jr. College in NC and transferred to Berea College in Kentucky where she studied English and Philosophy. After transferring to Wayne (State) University in Detroit, she joined the Miles Poetry Group which greatly influenced her and helped form her identity. A central figure was Phillip Levine, a renowned poet who has won a National Book Award and a Pulitzer. She links his influence to her desire to write, her connection to poetry, and she still follows the careers of the group members.
She moved to NYC, worked briefly at J. Walter Thompson Advertising and three years at Newsweek in production. Her sister, Hariett, married a Peruvian, and Rubye visited them. Literary and political movements in South America made it an exciting time to be there, and she stayed six years. The literature included the novels of Gabriel Garcia Marquez (Hundred Years of Solitude) and Mario Vargas Llosa, a noted Peruvian literary figure. It was a time of liberation theology and the Bolivian rebel, Che Guevara. Rubye taught English at the American School of Lima and taught English Literature to Peruvian teachers of English at the American Peruvian Institute. She socialized with an interesting literary circle, and traveled the country pursuing her interests in mythology and archeology.
Rubye returned to study for a Masters in Spanish Literature at George Washington University in DC, then at Middlebury College in Vermont. While at Middlebury, she began an 11-year friendship with a violinist from NY. They spent a year in Spain and met many fascinating people including the brother and sister-in-law of the poet and playwright, Federico Garcia Lorca. Rubye moved to Maryland and taught all levels of public school there. In summers, she traveled to France, Greece, Italy, Germany, Mexico and Peru, also visiting her brother, who had married a German, in Bavaria. When she lost her friend, who died suddenly during a musical performance, she continued to teach and enjoy Washington's cultural life.
A highlight was attending the Dalai Lama's 1979 lecture in DC when he first visited this country. Rubye retired to Laurens in 1991, living with her mother at the farm. Her mother was still energetic, and Rubye enjoyed gardening, writing poetry, and the ponds. She met every two weeks with a writing group. Rubye has 14 nieces and nephews. A great niece and nephew, Stephanie and Nathan, lived at the farm, and she was with them frequently, reading and caring for them- becoming a surrogate grandmother.
At FULIR, Rubye has taught Buddhism, and enjoyed a variety of classes. She's had surgery for, and has become the survivor of, two non-aggressive forms of cancer. Due to failing eyesight, she listens to books on tape for the Great Books class this term. She moved to Table Rock with her partner, a man she'd met in 1997, when he kept a horse at the farm. Until he died in 2001, they had a happy life together. Rubye bonded with his two grown children and the four of them spent his last Christmas together. Rubye stayed at Table Rock for two more years writing, thinking and grieving. When she needed knee replacement, she bought a condo in Greenville.
Ms. Teague is survived by her brother Robert M Teague of Raleigh, NC, two sisters, Harriett T Roseman of Lima, Peru, and Bernadine M Teague, Newport News, VA, and 14 nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., Saturday September 5, 2020 from 2pm until 3:30pm.