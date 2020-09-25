Rufus Clarence (Buck) Hipps Jr.



Greenville - Rufus Clarence (Buck) Hipps Jr. (88) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home.



He was the son of Rufus Clarence Hipps and Jannie Bell Hipps. Buck is survived by his sons Donald Jeffery Hipps (Sally) of Greenville, Terry Harmon Hipps of Greenville; his grandson Connor Evan Hipps (Erin) of Taylors; his granddaughters Katherine Fisher Kiser (Kyle) of Greenville; Jennifer Tucker Howell of Washington, DC; and great granddaughter Jacqueline Kendall Kiser of Greenville.



Buck is preceded in death by his beloved wife Dot of 68 years, by his parents, nine brothers and sisters, and one daughter-in-law Dianne Hipps (Terry).



Buck was a native of Simpsonville, SC. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He spent the next 44 years in the grocery business. His career started as a sales representative for a local food brokerage company. Buck moved on to become general manager of Associated Groceries of Greenville. Buck's career then took him to become Pricing Coordinator at BiLo Headquarters in Mauldin until his retirement in 1997.



Buck was a faithful member of Earle Street Baptist Church where he was active in choir, Sunday School, and other church activities. In his spare time Buck was an avid outdoorsman where he greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed wood-working, gardening, and helping his wife, Dot, create beautiful quilts.



Buck will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.



A private memorial service will be held for the family due to current public health concerns. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W. Earle St., Greenville, SC 29609.









