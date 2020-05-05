|
Rufus E. Ouzts
Seneca - Rufus E. Ouzts, 93, of Seneca, South Carolina meet his heavenly father on April 29, 2020. Surrounded by his beloved wife of 71 years, Jean Ouzts and his family. He was the son of the late James and Carrie Ouzts.
Rufus served his country during WWII. Retiree from J.E. Sirrine Company, where he enjoyed his work as an electrical engineer. He was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church in Seneca, SC.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons a daughter and son in law. Cathy and Jerry Heaton of Greenville, South Carolina, Cheryl Ouzts of Blairsville, GA, William (Bill) and Tanya Ouzts of Piedmont, SC, Vance Ouzts of Piedmont, SC, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Rufus was preceded in death by his sisters and brother. Three Children, Anthony Ouzts, Charlotte Holcombe, and Benjamin Ouzts. Three grandchildren, and a great grandchild.
The family held a private celebration of life on Sunday, May 2nd.
Published in The Greenville News from May 5 to May 6, 2020