Rupert Huse
Greenville - Rupert Huse, 84, of Greenville, SC died May 2. Born and raised in Staten Island, NY, he was the son of the late Robert S. Huse and Alice M. Walleen, and the widower of the late Mary Moore Horton Huse who was his wife of 42 years.
Mr. Huse earned his Bachelor's Degree from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. While at Union, he competed for the men's swim team for four years earning the coveted Swimming Decathlon as Union's star swimmer in his senior year. He also served in the campus ROTC, participated in campus drama productions and served as president of his fraternity, Alpha Delta Phi.
Following college, Mr. Huse served in the U.S. Army Reserves and had a long and successful career with the N.Y. Telephone Company. In his earlier years, Rupert enjoyed sailing, surfing, volleyball, golf and travel. His lifetime of service and demonstrated philanthropy leaves a legacy of support for his beloved Union College, Furman Olli Program, Greenville Humane Society and United Ministries.
Surviving are his daughter, Dorothy H. Dowe and son-in-law George (Steve) Dowe; grandchildren Bailey Moore Dowe, Daniel (Parker) Dowe; brother and sister-in-law Guy and Charlotte Huse; sister and brother-in-law Alice and Rich Tanner; son Rupert L. Huse and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank his caretakers and pastor, especially Kay Morris, Sissy Hart, Inguid Reynolds, Donna Rhoten, Amos Workman, Cathy Jackson and Lindsey Azelkas who provided loving care and attention throughout the end his life.
A private service for family will be held in the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607 or at www.greenvillehumane.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 4 to May 10, 2020