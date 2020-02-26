Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Taylors - Russell Delano Waters, 86, passed away on February 26, 2020.

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Russell D. and Armella Guckert Waters, he was a self-employed business man, a U.S. Air Force WWII Veteran and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Surviving are his wife, Gwyneth Bush Silver-Waters of the home; one daughter, Patricia Waters of New Brighton, PA and two grandchildren, Amanda Waters and Victoria Gibson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church conducted by Pastor Elise Stringer. Entombment will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held 10:00-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 O'Neal Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
