Russell D. Waters
Taylors - Russell Delano Waters, 86, passed away on February 26, 2020.
A native of Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Russell D. and Armella Guckert Waters, he was a self-employed business man, a U.S. Air Force WWII Veteran and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his wife, Gwyneth Bush Silver-Waters of the home; one daughter, Patricia Waters of New Brighton, PA and two grandchildren, Amanda Waters and Victoria Gibson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church conducted by Pastor Elise Stringer. Entombment will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held 10:00-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 O'Neal Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020