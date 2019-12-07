|
|
Russell Leland Kelly
- - Russell Leland Kelly joined the Church Triumphant on November 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Helen Hoilman Shytle Kelly; 3 children, Sharon Kelly, Katherine Kelly and Daniel Kelly; 2 stepsons, James Shytle and Clayton Shytle; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.
Russ treasured the titles Christian, patriot, husband, father, son and friend. He was born in Grants Pass, OR to Muriel Maybery and Charles Kelly. He lived an adventurous life, earning him another title, "Rambling Russ."
He quit school in favor of becoming a hobo, and then he fought fires in Oregon. He served in both the Navy and the Marine Corps.
Completing military, he went into a field unheard of in 1962--computer programming. He was successful and worked for many large corporations before going into business for himself as a contractor. He finished his career with a speaking tour of South America.
In retirement, felt a call to serve his country by going to Iraq and Afghanistan. He worked in Yosemite National Park, drove a large city bus from Philadelphia to Wall Street in New York, and worked with a petroleum company. Then, he delivered new Peterbilt trucks to new owners, finally settling down to drive for Uber and Lyft.
Russ made life fun. His motto was, "Ain't life grand!" In June 2019, He went sky diving. He was a pilot. He earned many awards from various organizations such as Toastmasters and DPMA.
A celebration of this wonderful life will be held at Seneca Presbyterian Church, 115 W.S. First Street, Seneca, SC at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Seneca Presbyterian Church or to .
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019