1/1
Ruth A. Paget
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Paget

Greer - Ruth Anderson Paget, 95, widow of James Suddath Paget, Jr. passed away September 25, 2020 at Rolling Green Village.

A native of Plant City, Florida, daughter of the late Charles and Willie Franklin Anderson, she was a homemaker and member of Greer First Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Dr. Ann Fessler (Dr. Richard) of Greenville, Carolyn Rogers (Dr. Mark) of Greer and Mary Cognetti (Mark) of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Frances Stup of Maryland and Jane Cason of Plant City, Florida; nine grandchildren, Daniel Fessler, Mark Fessler, Matthew Fessler (Taylor), Stephen Fessler (Loma), James Cognetti, Elizabeth Cognetti (Ryan), Timothy Rogers (Raychel), Jacob Rogers and Sarah Rogers; and one great-grandchild, Skye Brielle.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greer First Baptist Church 2020 Vision, 202 West Poinsett Street, Greer, SC 29650.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved