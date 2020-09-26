Ruth A. Paget
Greer - Ruth Anderson Paget, 95, widow of James Suddath Paget, Jr. passed away September 25, 2020 at Rolling Green Village.
A native of Plant City, Florida, daughter of the late Charles and Willie Franklin Anderson, she was a homemaker and member of Greer First Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Dr. Ann Fessler (Dr. Richard) of Greenville, Carolyn Rogers (Dr. Mark) of Greer and Mary Cognetti (Mark) of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Frances Stup of Maryland and Jane Cason of Plant City, Florida; nine grandchildren, Daniel Fessler, Mark Fessler, Matthew Fessler (Taylor), Stephen Fessler (Loma), James Cognetti, Elizabeth Cognetti (Ryan), Timothy Rogers (Raychel), Jacob Rogers and Sarah Rogers; and one great-grandchild, Skye Brielle.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greer First Baptist Church 2020 Vision, 202 West Poinsett Street, Greer, SC 29650.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
.