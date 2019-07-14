|
Ruth Ann Brundage Smeal
- - Ruth Ann Brundage Smeal, wife of Leonard Smeal, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born in Niagara Falls, NY, to Albert and Isabell Brundage on October 26, 1929. Ruth was a member of Augusta Road United Methodist Church. In her early years, she served as a nurse's aid at St. Mary's Hospital in Niagara Falls, NY. After moving to Laurens, SC, Ruth worked at the daycare center at First United Methodist Church in the 3-year old classroom for 17 years and was known as Miss Ruth. She served as a Den Mother alongside her Cubmaster husband with the Cub Scouts for 17 years.
Surviving Ruth are her husband and sweetheart of 76 years, Leonard Smeal; their children, Keith (Sarah) of Simpsonville, Lennie (Syndi) of Laurens, Steve (Pat) of Laurens, and Rusty (Shay) of Fountain Inn; Bandit, 15 grandchildren and 27 great-children, sisters, Jane Doser (Earl), Alice Gutchall, and Mary Ann Brundage; brother, Chuck Brundage (Diana). Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Patsy, brother, Jack Brundage (Linda) and her sister, Lois Brundage. She leaves behind an adopted daughter, Chris Wrobel, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5-7pm Monday at Fletcher Funeral Service. Services will be held 11am Tuesday at Augusta Road United Methodist Church.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Augusta Road United Methodist Church, 8324 Augusta Road, Pelzer, SC 29669 or the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News on July 14, 2019