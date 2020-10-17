Ruth Ashworth McKinnon



Taylors - 1937 - 2020



Ruth McKinnon 83, wife of Otis McKinnon (65 years) went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Greenville SC, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Vernon & Ethel Ashworth. Ruth graduated from Parker High School and was the owner of McKinnon Tax Service for 50+ years. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Taylors.



Ruth is survived by Otis and her daughter Lisa McKinnon, her granddaughter



Heather Dewitz (Will) and great-grandchildren Henry, Georgia & Oliver Dewitz. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Becky Godfrey and brother-in-law



David McKinnon (Joan) and many nieces & nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Waters & Betty Stapleton and her brothers Joe, Jack & Jimmy Ashworth.



Visitation will be held Sunday, October, 18 2020 at 2pm followed by the memorial service at 3pm at Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Taylors.



Memorials can be made to Operation Christmas Child, c/o Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone NC 28607-9956.









