Ruth B. Dickerson
Easley, SC - Mrs. Ruth Boaz Dickerson, 91, wife of the late James Wesley Dickerson, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Born in Fulton, KY, the daughter of the late Ernest Hugh and Mary Cheatham Boaz, Mrs. Dickerson retired from Platt Saco-Lowell with over twenty years of service. A member of Rock Springs Baptist Church since 1959, she belonged to the Prayer Warriors Bible Fellowship Class.
Surviving are her three children, Mary Dickerson Curtis of Easley, John William Dickerson of Augusta, GA, and Rita Dickerson Hummel (John Huber) of Sarasota, FL; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, four great-great-great-grandchildren and one on the way. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Dickerson was predeceased by a son, James Arthur Dickerson; and a daughter-in-law, Patsy Ann Perdue Dickerson.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rock Spring Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. David Gallamore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM Saturday at the church, prior to the service.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020