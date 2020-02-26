Services
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 West Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth B. Dickerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth B. Dickerson Obituary
Ruth B. Dickerson

Easley, SC - Mrs. Ruth Boaz Dickerson, 91, wife of the late James Wesley Dickerson, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Born in Fulton, KY, the daughter of the late Ernest Hugh and Mary Cheatham Boaz, Mrs. Dickerson retired from Platt Saco-Lowell with over twenty years of service. A member of Rock Springs Baptist Church since 1959, she belonged to the Prayer Warriors Bible Fellowship Class.

Surviving are her three children, Mary Dickerson Curtis of Easley, John William Dickerson of Augusta, GA, and Rita Dickerson Hummel (John Huber) of Sarasota, FL; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, four great-great-great-grandchildren and one on the way. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Dickerson was predeceased by a son, James Arthur Dickerson; and a daughter-in-law, Patsy Ann Perdue Dickerson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Rock Spring Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. David Gallamore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM Saturday at the church, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
Download Now