Ruth Boyer O'Rourke
Ruth Boyer O'Rourke

Greenville - Ruth Boyer O'Rourke, 100, wife of the late James O'Rourke, died Monday, November 16, 2020.

Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Elwood and Marie Hunt Boyer.

Ruth was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she was well known for her handmade baptismal gowns. Since 1941 she was of a member of St. Mary's Council of Catholic Women, where she held various positions including President. Since, 1952, she and her family have enjoyed sharing many memorable occasions and cherished friendships with their Lakemont mountain home extended family.

She is survived by son, John M. O'Rourke and his wife, Karoline; granddaughters, Theresa Taylor and her husband, Scott, Mary Kate Duncan and her husband, Scottie, Erin Colman and her husband, Donovan; step-grandson, Ryan Wilisch; great-grandsons, Wyatt and Remington Duncan, Luke and Jack Taylor, and Donovan Colman.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Elwood and Ralph Boyer; sister, Judy Emory; and grandson, James P. O'Rourke.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery West. Guests are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Mary's Council of Catholic Women, 111 Hampton Ave, Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Rosary
06:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
