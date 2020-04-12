Services
Ruth Ellen Tingley


1946 - 2020
Ruth Ellen Tingley Obituary
Ruth Ellen Tingley, 74, of Spartanburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

Born in Scranton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Polc Babinec.

She was a devoted Christian, loving daughter, mother, NoNo, and friend.

Ruth is survived by three wonderful daughters, Aimee Tingley Murphy of Charleston, SC, Holly Tingley Angel of Hilton Head, SC, and Rebecca Tingley Hughes of Travelers Rest, SC; four precious grandchildren, Emily Nugent of Duncan SC, Chase, Peyton, and Hayden Mills all of Chesnee, SC; and loving sister, Joan Mastro of Whitestone, NY.

She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew John Freeman Tingley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Red Cross Blood Bank.

Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
