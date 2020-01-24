|
|
Ruth Ellis McCall
Greenville - Ruth Ellis McCall, born April 25, 1918, died peacefully on December 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Jack McCall Sr.
Ruth is survived by two sons, H. Jack McCall Jr. (Suzanne Hofford) and Michael McCall Sr.; four grandchildren, Ashley Sosebee (Johnny), Jeff McCall (Mary Cameron), Hayne McCall (Kacy), and Michael McCall Jr. (Elizabeth); eleven great grandchildren, Clayton and Carter Sosebee; Caroline, Cain, and Macy McCall; Wilson, Jack, and Drew McCall; Hunter, Jacob, and Michael McCall.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4 pm, at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, in Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020