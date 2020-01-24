Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ellis McCall


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ellis McCall Obituary
Ruth Ellis McCall

Greenville - Ruth Ellis McCall, born April 25, 1918, died peacefully on December 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, H. Jack McCall Sr.

Ruth is survived by two sons, H. Jack McCall Jr. (Suzanne Hofford) and Michael McCall Sr.; four grandchildren, Ashley Sosebee (Johnny), Jeff McCall (Mary Cameron), Hayne McCall (Kacy), and Michael McCall Jr. (Elizabeth); eleven great grandchildren, Clayton and Carter Sosebee; Caroline, Cain, and Macy McCall; Wilson, Jack, and Drew McCall; Hunter, Jacob, and Michael McCall.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4 pm, at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, in Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now