Ruth Pulliam
Ruth Pulliam

Easley - Ruth Hart Pulliam, 96, wife of the late Robert Pulliam, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Foothills Retirement Center in Easley where she resided for the past four years.

Born in Royston, GA, she was the daughter of the late Moody and Prudy Parham Hart.

Ruth was a longtime member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.

She is survived by son, Gary Pulliam and wife, Darlene Pulliam of Virginia; grandchildren, Andrew Pulliam and wife, Jennifer of Virginia, Amy Schmid and husband, David of Virginia, and Darrell Brewer of Easley; five great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

In addition to her loving husband of 72 years, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Brewer; and grandson, David Brewer.

A small service will be held in the Northwest Chapel at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment in Graceland Cemetery West. The family appreciates those attending to strictly follow the CDC guidelines on Social Distancing and Wearing a Mask. For those that are unable to attend, the service to honor Ruth may be viewed in its entirety at www.thomasmcafee.com following the committal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Foothills Retirement Center, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC 29642. Please include "In memory of Ruth Pulliam" on your check.

Friends are encouraged to leave condolence messages for the family on the "Tribute Wall" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Service
01:30 PM
the Northwest Chapel at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
OCT
6
Interment
Graceland Cemetery West
