Ruth Rhodes Smith
Greenville - Ruth Rhodes Smith, 89, widow of Leroy Smith, of Greenville, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Dexter Twitty and Flora Hardin Rhodes.
Ruth was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by three daughters, Robin Davis (Pam), Cathy Gossett (Dan), and Nancy Howard; two sons, Jason Smith (Susan) and Scott Smith; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private family service will be held in Saluda, NC at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 5, 2019