Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Rhodes Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Rhodes Smith Obituary
Ruth Rhodes Smith

Greenville - Ruth Rhodes Smith, 89, widow of Leroy Smith, of Greenville, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Dexter Twitty and Flora Hardin Rhodes.

Ruth was of the Methodist faith.

She is survived by three daughters, Robin Davis (Pam), Cathy Gossett (Dan), and Nancy Howard; two sons, Jason Smith (Susan) and Scott Smith; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private family service will be held in Saluda, NC at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now