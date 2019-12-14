Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
Ruth S. Coggins

Ruth S. Coggins Obituary
Ruth S. Coggins

Greer - Ruth Smith Coggins, 99, widow of Robert Ansel Coggins, Sr., passed away December 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Ken Vickery.

Visitation will be held 12:45-1:45 p.m. Tuesday at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Victor Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1147, Greer, South Carolina 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
