Ruth S. Coggins
Greer - Ruth Smith Coggins, 99, widow of Robert Ansel Coggins, Sr., passed away December 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Ken Vickery.
Visitation will be held 12:45-1:45 p.m. Tuesday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Victor Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1147, Greer, South Carolina 29652.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019