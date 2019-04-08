|
|
Ruth S. Kelley McJunkin
Greenville, SC - Ruth S. Kelley McJunkin, age 96, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Beatty Styles and the late Mable Henson Styles.
She is survived by a son, William Morris Kelley and wife Brigitte. Two stepchildren, Judy (Tom) Roach, Jan (Ernie) Kellet and wife Nancy of stepson, Eddie McJunkin.
She is preceded in death by husbands William P. Kelley, Jack Shelton and Robert McJunkin; a granddaughter Patricia Kelley; a stepson Eddie McJunkin; her parents, five brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning April 10th, in The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow in Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10AM until 11AM at the mortuary prior to the service.
The family wishes to Thank Windsor House Greenville and McCall Hospice for the love and care.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 8, 2019