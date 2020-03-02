|
Ruth Shandon Bagwell
Greenville - Ruth Shandon Bagwell, 93, joined our Lord on March 1, 2020. Born December 9, 1926, daughter of Ottaway and Nellie Hughes McCarter, Greenville.
She is survived by son, Richard and wife Donna; daughter, Pam Free and husband Greg; daughter-in-law, Cadie Bagwell; grandson Scott Bagwell, wife Kim, and great grandsons Logan and Evan.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Carl M. Bagwell, son Robert (Bob) Bagwell and grandson Clayton Bagwell.
Visitation held at Mackey at Century Drive from 5:00 - 6:45 pm on Wednesday, March 4 followed by a service conducted by Rev Daniel Lee at 7:00 pm.
Interment will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 5, at Graceland East, 2206 Woodruff Rd, Simpsonville.
Full obituary available at www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020