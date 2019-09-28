Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Ruth Summey Dacus


1918 - 2019
Ruth Summey Dacus Obituary
Ruth Summey Dacus

Taylors - Ruth Summey Dacus, 101, widow of Walter Carwell Dacus, of Taylors, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Born in Brevard, NC, she was the daughter of the late Baxter Summey and Annie Henry.

She taught a Ladies Sunday School class until she was 95.

She is survived by a son, Steve Dacus and his wife, Peggy, of Greer; a daughter, Anne Ellison and her husband, Jack, of Black Mountain, NC; four grandchildren, Ty Dacus, Stephanie Ferguson (Alan), Amy Ellison (Brendan Gardiner), and Jen Ellison (Dave Stinton); and three great grandchildren, Rudden, Jack, and Agnes Jane Gardiner.

Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Dacus Scott.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Park Baptist Church, 801 Piedmont Park Rd., Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 28, 2019
