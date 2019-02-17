|
|
Ruth W. Detandt
Greenville - Ruth Evelyn Weeast Detandt, age 89, of Greenville, SC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Heritage Bible Church, 2005 Old Spartanburg Rd., Greer, SC 29650.
The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Monday prior to the memorial service at the church.
Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019