Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Heritage Bible Church
2005 Old Spartanburg Rd
Greer, SC
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Bible Church
2005 Old Spartanburg Rd
Greer, SC
Ruth W. Detandt


Ruth W. Detandt Obituary
Ruth W. Detandt

Greenville - Ruth Evelyn Weeast Detandt, age 89, of Greenville, SC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 13, 2019.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Heritage Bible Church, 2005 Old Spartanburg Rd., Greer, SC 29650.

The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Monday prior to the memorial service at the church.

Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019
