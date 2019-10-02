Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Greenville - Ruth Evelyn Bagwell Worthey, 93, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She is survived by her four sons, Bobby Bagwell, Ronnie Bagwell, Wayne Bagwell, and Rex Bagwell; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one brother, Wallace McGaha; and one sister, Diana Dillard.

Ruth was preceded in death by her latest husband, Joe Worthey, her first husband, James Cecil Bagwell, Sr. and her oldest son Jimmy Bagwell. The visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Northwest, 6710 White Horse Road, Greenville. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Please visit the following website.

thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 2, 2019
