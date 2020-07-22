1/1
Ruth Youngblood Jones
1929 - 2020
Ruth Youngblood Jones

Greenville - Ruth Youngblood Lewis Jones, 90, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Myrtle Dickard Youngblood.

Mrs. Jones was a 1949 graduate of Easley High School. She retired from the Pickens County Sheriffs Department and was a member of Eastland Baptist Church. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. In her earlier years, she enjoyed working in her yard and growing flowers.

Surviving are her children, Rita Doyle (Clarence) of Myrtle Beach, Patricia Lynn Huff (Gary) of Greenville, and a son, Mark C. Lewis (Cindy) of Liberty; grandchildren, Carla Lewis, Court Lewis (Laura), Jayna Doyle (Blake) and Geremy Huff (Candance); great grandchildren, Coleman Lewis and Paisley Huff; a step daughter, Cheryl Tripp of Powdersville; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jones was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Harold Lewis; and her second husband, Bill Jones; a sister, Frances Simmons; and brothers, Edward, Alton, David, and Charles Youngblood.

Due to the current COVID-19 health situation and social distancing requirements, those who would like to pay their respects, Mrs. Jones will lie in state Thursday from 10:00 am until 4:30 pm at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley.

A graveside service will be 12:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Westview Cemetery in Liberty.

Flowers will be accepted.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Lying in State
10:00 - 04:30 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Parks
