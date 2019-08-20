Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Victory Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Victory Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?
Ryan Michael Reed

Ryan Michael Reed

Ryan Michael Reed Obituary
Ryan Michael Reed

Greenville - Ryan Michael Reed, 45, husband of Michelle Stiefvater Reed, of Greenville, died Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of Gregory John Reed and the late Sandra Kren Reed.

Ryan was a member of Victory Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to his father and loving wife of 23 years, he is survived by three sons, True, Joshua, and Jacob Reed; stepmother, Beth Reed of Wisconsin; a sister, Amy Cruz of Anderson; two brothers, Chris Reed of Wisconsin and David Reed of Virginia; and a grandmother, Lois Kren of Wisconsin.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Victory Chapel Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Chapel Baptist Church, Missionary Support Fund, P.O. Box 251, Conestee, SC 29636.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 20, 2019
