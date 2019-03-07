|
S. Alvin Arms
Greer - Samuel Alvin Arms, 87, went home to be with his Lord on March 5, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late James Earnest and Geneva Compton Arms, he was a retired employee of Homelite and a lifetime member of Washington Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Morrow Arms of the home; one son, Mike Arms (Toni) of Greer; one son-in-law, Donnie Duncan of Greensboro; one sister, Evelyn Lynn (Dever) of Greer; four grandchildren, Jessica Priddy (Matt), Carla Arms, Brad Arms (Anita) and Josh Arms and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Arms was predeceased by one daughter, Kathy Arms Duncan; four brothers, J.L., Gentry, Hulon and Clinton Arms and one sister, Gladys Arms Lynn.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Washington Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Drew Hines and Rev. Joe Price. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Denny Morgan, Larry Arms, Steve Arms, Ronnie Arms, Tony Arms, Jeffrey Lynn and Brian Arms.
Honorary escort will be the Ronnie Knight Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:45 p.m. Friday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, Kingdom Vision Fund, 3500 North Highway 14, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019