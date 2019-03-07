Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Washington Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Washington Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for S. Arms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. Alvin Arms

Obituary Condolences Flowers

S. Alvin Arms Obituary
S. Alvin Arms

Greer - Samuel Alvin Arms, 87, went home to be with his Lord on March 5, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late James Earnest and Geneva Compton Arms, he was a retired employee of Homelite and a lifetime member of Washington Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Morrow Arms of the home; one son, Mike Arms (Toni) of Greer; one son-in-law, Donnie Duncan of Greensboro; one sister, Evelyn Lynn (Dever) of Greer; four grandchildren, Jessica Priddy (Matt), Carla Arms, Brad Arms (Anita) and Josh Arms and seven great-grandchildren.

Mr. Arms was predeceased by one daughter, Kathy Arms Duncan; four brothers, J.L., Gentry, Hulon and Clinton Arms and one sister, Gladys Arms Lynn.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Washington Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Drew Hines and Rev. Joe Price. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Denny Morgan, Larry Arms, Steve Arms, Ronnie Arms, Tony Arms, Jeffrey Lynn and Brian Arms.

Honorary escort will be the Ronnie Knight Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be held 1:00-2:45 p.m. Friday at the church.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, Kingdom Vision Fund, 3500 North Highway 14, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now