Sadie Annetta Ross Stokes

Sadie Annetta Ross Stokes Obituary
Sadie Annetta Ross Stokes

Greer - Sadie Annetta Ross Stokes, 92, widow of J. L. "Sherman" Stokes, passed away April 20, 2020.

A native of Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Sadie Hopkins Ross, a retired textile employee and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are one son, James Morris Stokes of Greer; two sisters, Joan Bright and Betsy Brown; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held conducted by The Rev. Grant A. Stokes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be forwarded to of Greenville, 123 W Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
