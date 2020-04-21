|
Sadie Annetta Ross Stokes
Greer - Sadie Annetta Ross Stokes, 92, widow of J. L. "Sherman" Stokes, passed away April 20, 2020.
A native of Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Sadie Hopkins Ross, a retired textile employee and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are one son, James Morris Stokes of Greer; two sisters, Joan Bright and Betsy Brown; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held conducted by The Rev. Grant A. Stokes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be forwarded to of Greenville, 123 W Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020