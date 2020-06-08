Sadie Mae Hannah
Taylors - Sadie Mae Hannah, beloved wife of 42 years to the late J. C. Hannah, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 89.
Born on May 26, 1931 in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Sudie Harbin Smith. Sadie began working at an early age to help support her family and found a talent for working with young children and infants. While raising her three children, Sadie professionally cared for children for over 40 years. With a kind heart and patient nature, Sadie nurtured and encouraged generations of children and offered guidance and support to some young parents. These little ones were her sunshine and brought unimaginable joy to her life. She enjoyed spending time in her garden when she could, bringing beauty to her surroundings. Sadie was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church where she was active in the J.O.Y. Club in years past.
Sadie was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished her family above all else. Her memory is forever carried in the hearts of her two daughters, Rita E. Goodwin (Floyd) and Tracy Hannah Rodriguez (Billy); son, Stanley D. Hannah (Lynn); granddaughter, Fayth Medlock and her fiancé, Adam Baldwin; great-grandson, Jaxson Levi Baldwin as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Sadie was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy S. Roach and Lina McDonald,11 half-sisters, and eight half-brothers.
Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. However, friends are welcome to visit Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to leave notes of condolence for the family. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 10th in the funeral home chapel with all guests encouraged to observe social distancing practices. Entombment will be held in the Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Greenville.
Our family wishes to thank all of the Nurses, CNAs, and staff of Greenville Post Acute, especially Susan Black Salazar, and Regency Southern Care Hospice for their compassionate and gentle care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The March of Dimes, 37 Villa Rd., Greenville, SC 29615 and Mountain Creek Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 255 W. Mountain Creek Church Rd. Greenville, SC 29609.
Friends are encouraged to send "Hugs from Home" and leave condolence messages for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
