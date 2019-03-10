Sadie Willis Rice



Greenville - Sadie Willis Rice, 94, of Greenville, wife of the late C.P. Rice, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at McCall Hospice House.



Born in Owings, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Cleon and Alva Stoddard Willis.



Sadie was a graduate of Gray Court/Owings High School and Lander College. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Greenville and a regular attendee of the Fellowship Class.



Sadie was an avid bridge player, enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching sports, especially Clemson Tigers, and family gatherings. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to everyone she met and was known to many as "Granny".



Surviving are sons, Jim Rice (Carol) and Rick Rice (Diane), daughter, Linda Gault (Greg), all of Greenville; her sister, Jane Craddock (Mel) of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Scott Rice (Tiffany), Greg Rice (Layne), Brian Rice, Matt Rice, and Josh Gault (Rebecca); nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, Sadie was preceded in death by her sisters, Dot Owings, Katie Given, twin Sara Gambrell, and a brother "Buck" Willis.



The memorial service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Trinity Campus, 2703 Augusta St., Greenville, with the visitation to follow.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to McCall Hospice House for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Trinity Campus, 2703 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605.



Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019