Sallie Hand Batson Creamer
Greer - On May 4, 2019, Sallie Hand Batson Creamer, known by her family as Mama B, went to be with the Lord. She was born in Greenwood, SC to Henry and Ruby Thompson Hand. She graduated from Parker High School, and while in high school started working part-time for The Greenville News. Upon graduation, she started working full-time for the newspaper. She became secretary to the publisher prior to her retirement. Sallie was an active member of Taylors First Baptist Church for nearly fifty years.
Sallie was full of life, loved her family, church, and friends. She was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Sallie enjoyed volunteering at her church where she spent many hours sharing her gifts.
Sallie was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Hilda Cox, Tommy Hand, and James Hand. She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Batson, and her second husband, Joe Creamer. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Batson McDonald (Bill Hogan) and her son, David Batson (Kathy). She has three grandchildren, Jason Batson, Lauren Batson Kerns (Zach), and Trey Griffin. Sallie was the proud great-grandmother of four grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Celeste Ricketts (Mike) and her very special best friend, John Barnette.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 2:00 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Taylors First Baptist Church. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm in the worship center.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Taylors Free Medical Clinic or the .
Published in The Greenville News on May 8, 2019