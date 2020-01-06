Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Sallie Jordan Adams

Sallie Jordan Adams Obituary
Sallie Jordan Adams

Fountain Inn - Sallie Jordan Adams, 70, wife of Robert Lee "Bob" Adams for 45 years, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Mrs. Adams was born in Darlington County to the late Thomas Jenkins Jordan and Dorothy Wilson Jordan. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she sang with the choir. She was a member of the Red Hat's, a board member on the Greenpond Fire Department and helped with the Greenpond Food Ministry. Sallie loved raising and training horses.

Surviving, in addition to her husband is a sister, Linda S. Duszynski. She was predeceased by a brother, Carmel Jordan and a sister, Virgia Gainey.

Funeral Services will be 11am Thursday at Beulah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family would like to invite everyone to join them after the service at Green Pond United Methodist Church in the social hall to celebrate Sallie's birthday.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607 or to a local animal shelter of one's choice.

Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
