Sam D. Duncan
Travelers Rest - Sam Dexter Duncan went to be with the Lord on Saturday September 21, 2019. A Louisiana native, son of Bessie N. Duncan and the late Ben A Duncan.
Surviving are his mother, Bessie Duncan of Log Cabin, Louisiana; his wife of 43 years, Lillie Duncan of Travelers Rest, SC; daughters, Crystal Harvin (Trent) of Easley, SC and Samantha Duncan (Daniel) of Greer, SC; son Blake Duncan of Travelers Rest, SC and grandsons, Coy Harvin and Ben Duncan.
An avid athlete, he spent his time playing baseball, soccer and learning karate. After his playing years were over, he spent 15 plus years coaching his children. His commitment to his team never waivered even in the hottest of summers and coldest of winters, he could always be found cheering and teaching from the sidelines. An avid outdoorsman, he spent the weekends of his youth hunting and fishing with his father and brother and later in life he spent hunting and fishing with his own son and son in-law and grandsons.
His love for his family was evident by the countless hours he spent helping his grown children build their own homes and lives. Every night he took time to call his grandsons to wish them good luck for any big events the next day may bring, school tests, belt testing, concerts or just a normal day.
His love extended out into the community as well. He spent many afternoons and weekends helping fellow members of the community with odd and in jobs. He always donated any extra vegetables from his garden to his fellow church members, his neighbors or even his new found walking friend.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ben A. Duncan and his youngest daughter, Chloe A Duncan.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tigerville Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by funeral (3:00 p.m.) and burial services also at the church.
Flowers may be sent or you may continue his giving legacy by donating to your local food bank.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 26, 2019