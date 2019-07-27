|
|
Sam E. Spear
Greenville, SC - Samuel Edward "Sam" Spear, 32, of Greenville, SC, died late on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
Born in Greenville, SC, he is the son of David S. Spear and Debra Anderson Spear. Sam was formerly a personal trainer at The Cliffs of Glassy. He was a 2009 graduate of Furman University.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his daughter, Emma Rene Spear; his sister, Katherine Delayen; and his former wife, Megan.
Sam was a fun loving and gregarious person. He loved and was loved by many. He also loved watches, knives, soccer, and baseball.
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church, 301 Piney Mountain Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Donations can be made to FAVOR Greenville, 335 Woodruff Road, Suite 303, Greenville SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News on July 27, 2019