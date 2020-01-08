|
Sam Piper
Greenville - Samuel "Sam" Turrentine Piper, 96, husband of the late Rachel Pride Piper, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Joseph Avery and Mamie Howard Piper.
Sam was a 1944 Citadel graduate and season football ticket holder. He was a proud veteran that served his country as a member of the United States Army during WWII. He was a lifelong member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church and was retired from J. A. Piper Roofing Co. Inc.
He is survived by two sons, Samuel O. Piper and wife, Betty, of Marietta, GA, and Donald C. Piper and girlfriend, Cathy O'Shea, of Seneca, SC; three step sons, Harvey Pride and wife, Bibi, of Decatur AL, Garner Pride and wife, Lanae, of Hartselle, AL, and Charles Pride and wife, Cathy, of Englewood, CO; five grandchildren, Mark Piper, Noah, Matt, Robbie and Walker Pride; as well as many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Piper; and three brothers, Joseph, Howard, and Rodney Piper.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM. A private burial will be in Springwood Cemetery.
A special thanks to Ann Richardson and her team of caregivers for 15 years of love and encougragement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe St, Greenville, SC 29601; The Salvation Army, 417 Rutherford St, Greenville, SC 29609; or to the Citadel Foundation,171 Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020