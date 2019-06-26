Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
1200 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Visitation
Following Services
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
1200 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Sam Stokes Obituary
Sam Stokes

Pickens -

Sammy Watson Stokes, Sr., 81, husband of Frances Cole "Tunkie" Stokes, passed from this life on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Sam was born in Pickens County, a son of the late Jacob Earle Stokes, Sr. and the late Netttie Watson Stokes. He was a graduate of The University of Georgia with a BS in forestry and a major in wildlife management. An avid UGA fan, many Saturdays were spent in Athens watching his Bulldogs play.

Sam was retired after 40 years from SC Department of Natural Resources where he served as Regional Biologist for the upstate. His career with DNR started in Union County, and in 1965 he transferred to Pickens County where he became the first biologist on the Mountain Hunt Unit. One of his most notable achievements was helping the state acquire the property now known as Jocassee Gorges. He was a long time member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Easley where he formerly served on the vestry and as Junior Warden.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Tunkie Stokes of the home and his son Sammy Watson Stokes, Jr. and his wife Shari Porter Stokes of Darlington and two granddaughters, Molly McHugh Stokes of Darlington and Mary Frances Stokes of Kennesaw, GA. Also surviving are nephews, David Houston and Dan E. Stokes.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob Earle Stokes, Jr. and his sister, Pat Stokes Houston.

A memorial service will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 at 2 PM at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1200 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC with The Reverend Lee Dudley officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the columbarium at St. Michael's.

The family will receive friends at their home and also following the service at the church on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church Building Fund, 1200 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642 or to Cannon Hospital Foundation, 123 WG Acker Drive, Pickens, SC 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home

Pickens, SC
Published in The Greenville News on June 26, 2019
